UN human rights office decries 'mass hanging' of 42 in Iraq

GENEVA — The office of the U.N. human rights chief is decrying the "mass hanging" of 42 prisoners at an Iraqi prison.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein is warning of "clear risk of a gross miscarriage of justice" over Sunday's executions at al-Hoot prison in the southern city of Nasiriyah, and expressed concerns about "more large-scale executions," possibly in coming weeks.

A statement from his office Wednesday said Iraqi officials explained the prisoners were Iraqis affiliated with the Islamic State group or al-Qaida who were convicted of crimes including killing security forces or detonating improvised explosive devices.