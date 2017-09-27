US pending home sales fell 2.6 per cent in August
WASHINGTON — Fewer people signed contracts to buy homes in August, marking the fifth decline in the past six months. The 2.6
The National Association of Realtors said that its pending home sales index fell to 106.3 in August from 109.1 in July. It's the index's lowest point since a 106.1 reading in January of 2016 and 2.6
Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. Sales are typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed
An economist for the Realtors is forecasting existing home sales for 2017 to be around 5.44 million, about 0.2
The Realtors said Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had a particularly negative impact in the South, where pending sales contracts declined 7.8
Homebuyers are caught in a period of rising home values, a limited selection of properties on the market and a shortage of savings.
A new survey released Wednesday by the real estate firm Zillow found that only 39
The median price paid for a home by millennials, ages 18 to 37, was approximately $200,394. Their median down payment was roughly $21,750 — a down payment of less than 11
As millennials — who account for most first-time buyers — are searching for a home to buy, more than 60
Because the millennials are such a large population, Zillow chief economist Svenja Gudell expects they'll keep attempting to purchase homes despite any frustrations.
"We're going to see continuous strong demand," she said.
AP Economics Writer Josh Boak contributed to this report.
