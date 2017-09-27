Virginia police catch pot-bellied pig on the loose
A
A
Share via Email
HENRICO, Va. — A pot-bellied pig that had been on the loose for weeks in a Virginia
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the pig had become a familiar sight in Henrico's Twin Hickory subdivision as it scurried around the
Police finally caught the pig Tuesday morning after it briefly held up traffic on a busy street.
Lt. Shawn Sears of the Henrico Animal Protection Police said officers had been hearing reports for weeks about sightings of the pig.
On their Facebook page , Henrico police posted video of them chasing the animal. "Just another day at the office," police wrote.
Sears said the pig is likely a pet that escaped.
If the pig's owner doesn't come forward to claim him, police plan to place him with an animal rescue organization.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Homelessness rises among elderly, aboriginal people in Metro Vancouver
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar