Wife of Taiwanese activist detained in China asks for visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan — The wife of a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist put on trial in China for subverting state power is asking for a visit with her husband as relations between Beijing and Taipei remain tense.

Lee Ching-yu's request Tuesday comes amid a standoff over Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's refusal to endorse China's position that Taiwan is Chinese territory to eventually come under Beijing's control.

Lee's husband Lee Ming-che conducted online lectures on Taiwan's democratization and managed a fund for families of political prisoners in China. He was detained in southern China on March 19 and was tried this month.