Woman admits duct-taping her 11-year-old son to a chair
A
A
Share via Email
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio woman accused of duct-taping her 11-year-old son to a chair in June before taking another child swimming has pleaded guilty to a charge of child endangering.
Thirty-two-year-old Susan Malysa pleaded guilty to the felony charge on Wednesday in Youngstown.
Boardman Township police say they arrested the mother after a relative went to her home and found the boy in the basement, bound to the chair with his mouth taped shut. Police say the boy was cold and shaking.
A police report notes a 2016 report alleged the boy told a school
The mother's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2. Her attorney's office hasn't returned a phone message seeking comment.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict