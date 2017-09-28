10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HUGH HEFNER DEAD AT 91

The Playboy magazine founder revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and TV, but some saw him as a glorified pornographer who degraded and objectified women with impunity.

2. WHAT'S MURKY ABOUT TAX OVERHAUL

Trump and Republican leaders unveil a major revamp of the nation's tax code, including monumental tax cuts. But how those cuts would be paid for remains unclear.

3. WHOSE MONEY IS RUNNING OUT

Hurricane Maria has caused a near-total shutdown of Puerto Rico's economy and many people are running seriously low on cash.

4. WHERE PEOPLE CHEATED DEATH, TIME AND AGAIN

Amid the endless tragedies of last week's earthquake, there were incredible stories of survival in Mexico's capital.

5. KEY FIGURE SURFACES IN HOOPS PROBE

As an undercover operative, con man Louis Martin "Marty" Blazer III played a central role in a federal bribery investigation of basketball coaches at several top-tier U.S. colleges.

6. MORE THAN 120,000 FLEE BALI VOLCANO

They've scattered across an island famed for its beaches, lush green interior and elegant Hindu culture, taking shelter in temporary camps, sports centres and other public buildings.

7. WHY TWITTER HAS BEEN CALLED TO CAPITOL HILL

House and Senate committees are scrutinizing the spread of false news stories on social media as part of an inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

8. NO-SHOWS COULD SKEW VOTE

Those who don't believe Catalonia should secede from Spain say they don't intend to vote in a planned referendum.

9. FIRST LADY AIMS TO COMBAT DRUG SCOURGE

Melania Trump is inviting experts and people affected by addiction to opioids to the White House for a discussion about the epidemic.

10. FROM WORST TO WILD CARD