Abbas condemns Palestinian attack that killed 3 Israelis

JERUSALEM — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has condemned a deadly Palestinian shooting attack that killed three Israelis, two days after it took place.

Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rdeneh published a statement condemning the attack late Thursday on the Palestinian government-run Wafa news agency site.

A Palestinian killed three Israelis and seriously wounded another before he was shot dead at a West Bank settlement near Jerusalem.

Abbas has long been a critic of violence, but has remained quiet in the past when attacks against Israelis took place in the West Bank. He had been under heavy pressure to condemn Tuesday's shootings.