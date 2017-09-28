ACLU sues police department over DUI marijuana arrests

A Georgia police department and one of its officers has been sued for arresting three people based on a report by a "drug recognition expert" who accused each of driving under the influence of marijuana.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia filed the lawsuit earlier this week in federal court in Atlanta against the Cobb County Police Department.

The ACLU's legal director, Sean J. Young, says the three plaintiffs were falsely arrested, forced to have blood drawn and trapped in jail for hours "simply because a police officer had a hunch, based on deeply flawed drug-recognition training, that they might have been smoking marijuana."

Months later, prosecutors dismissed the charges in each case.