Aid to Syrians on Jordan border falls short, groups say

AMMAN, Jordan — International aid groups say some 50,000 displaced Syrians stuck on Jordan's border live in "rapidly deteriorating" conditions after receiving only sporadic aid in a year of "frustrating negotiations" over access.

An organization for 58 non-governmental groups said Thursday that the international community and Jordan must urgently find a solution, including resettling the displaced or allowing entry to Jordan.

Jordan, which hosts 660,000 Syrian refugees, sealed its border in 2016, citing security concerns after a cross-border car bombing.

The closure several restricted aid deliveries from Jordan to the Rukban border camp in southeastern Syria. A smaller camp, Hadalat, emptied this month as residents fled fighting, many seeking shelter in overwhelmed Rukban.