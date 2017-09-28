All-time highs for fall visitors expected in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire tourism officials are forecasting all-time highs for visitors and spending this fall season, with a good chunk of the travel occurring over Columbus Day Weekend.

The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism is expecting 9.8 million visitors to spend $1.5 billion throughout the fall. The figures represent increases of 4 per cent and 5 per cent , respectively, over last fall.

The division says scenic drives and outdoor recreation will remain the most popular activities, followed by visiting farm stands, orchards, festivals, and family.