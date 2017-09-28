Army ends search for remains, wreckage from Hawaii crash

HONOLULU — The Army is ending active efforts to locate remains and retrieve wreckage after a helicopter crashed off Hawaii last month.

The 25th Infantry Division said in a statement Thursday officials wrapped up the search after concluding it was unlikely to find additional remains. Investigators also determined they had gathered enough evidence for a thorough probe into the cause of the crash.

All five crew members on board were killed when the UH-60 helicopter went down off Oahu on Aug. 15.