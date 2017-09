Army specialist pleads guilty in female soldier's slaying

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — An Army specialist has pleaded guilty in the killing of a Fort Campbell soldier and could face life in prison without parole.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports that Spc. Charles Robinson III pleaded guilty at his court-martial Thursday to murder, conspiracy and obstruction of justice in the death of Pfc. Shadow McClaine. The post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line houses the 101st Airborne Division.

Robinson said he was supposed to be paid $10,000 by McClaine's ex-husband to kill her and help hide the body. Robinson said he used a box cutter and a knife to kill her but Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray paid him only $200.