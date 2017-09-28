Attorneys ask judge to halt Arkansas inmate's execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorneys for an Arkansas inmate scheduled to be put to death in November have asked a judge to spare his life.

They say the execution would violate the Constitution because the inmate suffers from a psychotic disorder.

Attorneys for Jack Gordon Greene asked a Jefferson County judge late Wednesday to give Greene a hearing to determine whether he is incompetent to be executed.

Greene was convicted of killing Sidney Jethro Burnett in 1991 after Burnett and his wife accused Greene of arson.