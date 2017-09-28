Bank of England says can delay bringing inflation to target

LONDON — Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says the central bank can extend the time over which it returns inflation to target.

Addressing an audience to reflect on 20 years of the bank's independence, Carney said Thursday that bringing inflation back to target "too rapidly could cause undesirable volatility in output and employment."

Inflation in Britain is running at an annual rate of 2.9 per cent , above the bank's target of 2 per cent . There's mounting speculation the bank may raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.25 per cent in November.