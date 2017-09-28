Cambodian court convicts British murder suspect of fraud

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A Cambodian court has sentenced a British man suspected of involvement in the gangland-style slaying of another Briton in the Thai resort town of Pattaya to eight months in prison for fraud.

Toby James Nelhams was one of three men sought by Thai police in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Tony Kenway as he sat in his parked Porsche SUV. Thai media reported that Kenway's widow described him as a website designer, but that police linked him to a gambling website , among other activities, and that the suspects were allegedly involved with financial crimes.