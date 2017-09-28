Cambodian court convicts British murder suspect of fraud
A
A
Share via Email
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A Cambodian court has sentenced a British man suspected of involvement in the gangland-style slaying of another Briton in the Thai resort town of Pattaya to eight months in prison for fraud.
Toby James Nelhams was one of three men sought by Thai police in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Tony Kenway as he sat in his parked Porsche SUV. Thai media reported that Kenway's widow described him as a
Phnom Penh Municipal Court found Nelhams guilty of fraud but dropped charges of entering Cambodia illegally, working without a passport or work permit. It's unclear if Thailand ever formally sought his extradition.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Public has 'right to know' about Rogers Plaza naming rights on former street: Halifax prof
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic