Convicted killer who punched lawyer sues for excessive force

TRENTON, N.J. — A convicted killer in New Jersey who punched his attorney in the face is accusing sheriff's officers of using excessive force to subdue him.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2fUNZec) that Randy Washington sued this month, claiming a Mercer County sheriff's officer broke his hand when his knee came down on his wrist after he punched the woman in court. He is seeking $1 million.

The 36-year-old was sentenced to 70 years in prison in the 2014 killing of Silas Johnson, who had just gotten off a train in Trenton. He has maintained he's innocent.

He punched the lawyer just after closing arguments and with the jury deliberating.

Washington is awaiting trial on charges he killed a second man in 2014.