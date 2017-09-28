Democrats want Trump to require sleep apnea testing

NEWARK, N.J. — Democratic lawmakers from New York and New Jersey are introducing legislation to force federal transportation officials to implement a rule to test train engineers for sleep apnea.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker announced the legislation on Thursday morning.

It comes a week after the National Transportation Safety Board said that the engineers involved in crashes in Hoboken and Brooklyn were suffering from undiagnosed sleep apnea.

It also comes ahead of Friday's anniversary of a crash in Hoboken when a New Jersey Transit train slammed into Hoboken Terminal, killing a woman standing on a platform and injuring about 110 passengers and crew.