DeVos to speak at Harvard conference on school choice
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to speak at Harvard University.
The school says it's hosting a moderated conversation with DeVos on Thursday as the keynote address for a conference on school choice.
Harvard's Program on Education Policy and Governance is sponsoring the conference, titled "The Future of School Choice: Helping Students Succeed."
School choice refers to efforts that give students options other than their local public schools, such as charter or private schools.
DeVos was a supporter of school choice efforts in Michigan before becoming President Donald Trump's education chief.
Some Harvard students are organizing a protest against DeVos outside her speech.
The students say they're protesting DeVos' decision last week to revoke Obama-era rules that guided colleges on how to handle cases of sexual assault on campus.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict