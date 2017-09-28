Ex-Texas officer ordered to pay $6.3M for death of Iowa man

DALLAS — A federal judge has ordered a former Texas police officer to pay $6.3 million to the family of an Iowa man who died in the officer's custody in 2013.

Judge Roy Payne ruled that Ernesto Fierro used excessive force when he arrested 70-year-old William Livezey Jr. while off-duty in the East Texas town of Malakoff, about 70 miles (113 kilometres ) southeast of Dallas.

The judge said in his final judgment Sept. 5 that Livezey suffered a heart attack induced by the arrest.

Livezey was transporting lumber from his business in Taintor, Iowa, to a client in Houston when he encountered Fierro.

Fierro claimed Livezey was driving aggressively, but witnesses said it was Fierro who was operating his motorcycle erratically.