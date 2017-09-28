Fish fall from sky with rain in northern Mexico
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Civil
Tamaulipas civil
According the U.S. Library of Congress, it's a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times. Scientists believe that tornadoes over water — known as waterspouts — could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Public has 'right to know' about Rogers Plaza naming rights on former street: Halifax prof
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic