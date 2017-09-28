Former Maryland priest arrested on pornography charges

BEL AIR, Md. — A former Maryland priest has been charged with making and possessing pornographic photos of young boys.

Fernando Cristancho of Bel Air served as a priest from 1999 to 2002 at St. Ignatius Church in Hickory.

Court records say that detectives found photos of young boys on Cristancho's cellphone, a computer and on a memory card in a safe during a search of his home last week.

The 61-year-old Cristancho was arrested and taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail. He does not have an attorney listed in court records.