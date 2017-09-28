German think-tanks raise economic growth forecasts

BERLIN — Leading German think tanks have raised significantly their growth forecasts this year and next for Europe's biggest economy, predicting Thursday that it will expand by 1.9 per cent this year and 2 per cent in 2018.

The five economic institutes said that exports and investment have now joined domestic consumption in powering growth. In April, they had predicted that gross domestic product would grow 1.5 per cent this year and 1.8 per cent next year.

Germany saw growth of 1.9 per cent last year. The country has seen solid, if unspectacular, growth for several years.

Its unemployment rate should slide from an average 6.1 per cent last year to 5.7 per cent this year and 5.5 per cent in 2018, according to Thursday's forecast.

That situation is reflected in high consumer confidence, although a separate survey Thursday suggested that international problems are clouding Germans' outlook somewhat.

The GfK research company said its forward-looking consumer climate index dipped to 10.8 points for October from 10.9 in September. That was the first decrease after five consecutive rises.