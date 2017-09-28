Google proposes remedy in response to EU antitrust crackdown

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Google has proposed a remedy for its search results that European regulators have said favour its own shopping listings: holding an auction for those advertiser-paid spots.

Google says it will still present users with photos and prices when they search for products online and offer a link directly to where they can be purchased. It says in a blog post it will actively bid for those spots against other comparison shopping services and treat its Google Shopping unit as a separate company that needs to turn a profit.