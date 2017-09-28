Gov: Massachusetts welcomes Puerto Ricans hurricane victims
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker's administration is forming a task force to help residents of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico who are seeking temporary or permanent residence in Massachusetts.
The Republican governor on Thursday also listed a variety of personnel and supplies the state is prepared to make available to the U.S. territory, if requested by federal agencies
In a statement, Baker said "Massachusetts is ready to welcome disaster survivors" who choose to self-evacuate from Puerto Rico. He said the task force will
Baker, who spoke by telephone on Wednesday with Gov. Richard Rosello, said National Guard soldiers were among those who could be deployed.
More than 250,000 Massachusetts residents are of Puerto Rican descent.
