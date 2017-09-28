Greece: 25 migrants rescued, 1 child dies in boat accident

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say more than 20 migrants have been rescued after their boat either sank or capsized overnight near the small southeastern island of Kastellorizo, while a child among them died later in a hospital.

Greece's coast guard said Thursday a vessel from the European border agency Frontex initially picked up six people found in the sea northwest of Kastellorizo, and a search was begun to find other potential survivors.

One of the six, a 9-year-old girl, was transported to a hospital but later died, the coast guard said. Search crews later found and rescued another 20 people from the island's rocky coast.