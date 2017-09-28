How major US stock market indexes fared Thursday

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks finished slightly higher Thursday, led by technology companies and drugmakers. After a big move the day before, that was enough to take stocks back to record highs.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 3.02 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,510.06.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 40.49 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 22,381.20.

The Nasdaq composite edged up 0.19 points to 6,453.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company added 3.97 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 1,488.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 7.84 points, or 0.3 per cent .

The Dow is up 31.61 points, or 0.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 26.53 points, or 0.4 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 38.01 points, or 2.6 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 271.23 points, or 12.1 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,618.60 points, or 13.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,070.33 points, or 19.9 per cent .