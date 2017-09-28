Huge hunk of falling granite kills 1, injures 1 at Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A giant chunk of white granite broke loose from the face of a mountain-climbing mecca in Yosemite National Park, killing one person and injuring another.

Officials at the park said Wednesday that they were searching for more victims after the rock fall at El Capitan, but had reported no more several hours after the dead and injured person was found.

It wasn't clear whether the two victims were climbers or tourists, but officials said the mountain was full of climbers at the height of the season for people looking to scale El Capitan.