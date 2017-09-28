News / World

Husband of strangled teacher pleads not guilty to murder

CHELSEA, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts elementary school teacher found strangled with stab wounds on her neck and a trash bag over her head has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Twenty-nine-year-old Andrew MacCormack cried during his arraignment Wednesday in Chelsea District Court in the death of 30-year-old Vanessa MacCormack. He was ordered held without bail.

She was found dead Saturday in their Revere home.

Prosecutors say a cocaine dealer told them Andrew MacCormack spent $400 to $500 a week on drugs. Prosecutors say MacCormack's wife threatened to consult a divorce lawyer if he didn't "shape up."

Prosecutors say he left the house with their 1-year-old daughter after the killing and went to buy cocaine.

Defence attorney John Hayes acknowledges the couple was struggling but says his client denies killing his wife.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular