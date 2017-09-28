Innovative Cambodian architect Vann Molyvann dies at age 90

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodian architect Vann Molyvann, whose innovative modernist style was admired by colleagues the world over, has died at age 90.

An assistant to Vann Molyvann, Chuong Cheurn, said he died Thursday of ailments related to old age at his home in Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia, site of the famous Angkor archaeological complex.

Vann Molyvann designed many public buildings and monuments, most notably the National Sports Complex, in the capital, Phnom Penh, from the 1950s until civil war with the communist Khmer Rouge broke out in 1970. The country's then-leader, Prince Norodom Sihanouk, was his patron, and appointed him head of public works and state architect.