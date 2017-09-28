News / World

Kim Kardashian confirms new baby in reality show promo

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the Tom Ford show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 in New York. Kardashian West is confirming that she and Kanye West are having a third child. She appears in a short video released Thursday for ‚ÄúKeeping Up With the Kardashians‚Äù where she is speaking with her sister Khloe on a video chat. At one point during the call, she tells her sister, ‚ÄúWe‚Äôre having a baby!‚Äù (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the Tom Ford show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 in New York. Kardashian West is confirming that she and Kanye West are having a third child. She appears in a short video released Thursday for ‚ÄúKeeping Up With the Kardashians‚Äù where she is speaking with her sister Khloe on a video chat. At one point during the call, she tells her sister, ‚ÄúWe‚Äôre having a baby!‚Äù (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Kim Kardashian West is finally confirming that she and Kanye West are having a third child — and she's doing it through a promo for her reality series.

Kardashian West is shown in a short video released Thursday for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in which she speaks with her sister Khloe on a video chat. At one point during the call, she tells her sister, "We're having a baby!"

No additional details about the pregnancy were included. The reality star and rapper Kanye West have two children together, daughter North and son Saint.

Kardashian West's publicist did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

The 14th season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is scheduled to premiere Sunday on the E! network.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular