Lawsuit seeks to end Mississippi's lifetime felon voting ban
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's constitution bars its citizens from voting ever again after being convicted of certain felonies. Now a legal group wants the federal courts to remove what it calls an illegal vestige of white supremacy by striking down most of these restrictions.
The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Jackson by the Mississippi Center for Justice on behalf of two people convicted of forgery and one convicted of embezzlement.