Lawyers: Florida airport shooting suspect still mentally fit

MIAMI — Lawyers for an Alaska man charged with killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport mass shooting say he remains mentally fit to proceed in the case.

A status hearing is set Thursday in Miami federal court for 27-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, who's being treated for schizophrenia. His lawyers say in a court filing Santiago's mental status is unchanged.

Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Justice Department is considering whether to seek the death penalty in a trial still months away.