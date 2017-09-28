Libya arrests IS militant involved in 2015 beheadings

TRIPOLI, Libya — Libyan authorities have arrested a suspected Islamic State militant they believe was involved in the beheading of 21 Egyptian Coptic Christians in Libya in 2015.

Chief Prosecutor Al-Sadiq al-Sour told reporters Thursday that the beheadings took place behind a seaside hotel in the coastal city of Sirte. He says authorities have also identified the site where the bodies were buried.

The killings, documented in a grisly video released online by the extremists, shocked Egypt and led it to launch punitive airstrikes.

Al-Sour said IS militants have been using Sudan, the country's southern neighbour , to get into Libya.