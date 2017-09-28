Little-known Syrian politician elected parliament speaker
BEIRUT — Syria's state news agency says Hamoudeh Sabbagh, a little-known legislator, has been elected speaker of parliament.
The Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA, said Thursday the new People's Assembly chief won 193 votes, while his closest opponent only won 10.
Sabbagh replaces Hadiyah Abbas, who was removed from her post in June with a majority of votes. A parliamentary statement says she was removed because of her "undemocratic
Assad's family has ruled Syria since 1970, and he has survived a six-year-old civil war sparked by an uprising against his rule.
