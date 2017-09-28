Long-term mortgage rates unchanged: 30-year at 3.83 per cent
WASHINGTON — Long-term mortgage rates are unchanged this week: The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained at 3.83
Rates on long-term home loans typically track the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which barely budged this week.
Two weeks ago, the 30-year mortgage hit a low for the year before bouncing back up last week. So far this year, the 30-year rate is running above last year's average of 3.65
Freddie Mac says the rate on adjustable five-year mortgages blipped up to 3.20
