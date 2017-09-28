News / World

Long-term mortgage rates unchanged: 30-year at 3.83 per cent

This Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, photo shows a "For Sale" sign in the front yard of a home in Raeford, N.C. On Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week‚Äôs average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall)

WASHINGTON — Long-term mortgage rates are unchanged this week: The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained at 3.83 per cent ; the 15-year home loan, popular among homeowners who refinance their mortgages, stayed at 3.13 per cent , mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says.

Rates on long-term home loans typically track the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which barely budged this week.

Two weeks ago, the 30-year mortgage hit a low for the year before bouncing back up last week. So far this year, the 30-year rate is running above last year's average of 3.65 per cent .

Freddie Mac says the rate on adjustable five-year mortgages blipped up to 3.20 per cent from 3.17 per cent .

