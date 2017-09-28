Man who gave cannabis to boy behind medical pot law charged

DENVER — A man who made cannabis oil for a Colorado boy who was instrumental in passing a state law requiring schools to allow students to use medical marijuana is facing several felony drug charges.

Mark Pedersen had been providing the oil to Jack Splitt before the boy's 2016 death. Jack, who was 15 when he died, had severe cerebral palsy and dystonia, a disorder that causes involuntary muscle contractions.

KMGH-TV reports https://goo.gl/6KeHT4 that when Jack died, a Lakewood officer who was assigned to the West Metro Drug Task Force began investigating the 60-year-old Pedersen, who is accused of manufacturing with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Defence attorney Matthew Buck says Pedersen wasn't registered with the state as a medical marijuana caregiver, although he did have a medical marijuana card.

___