Mexico quake death toll 343 as most collapse sites cleared
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — The death toll from Mexico's Sept. 19 earthquake has risen to 343, with 204 of the deaths coming in the nation's capital.
National Civil
Most of the capital's collapse sites have already been cleared of rubble.
President Enrique Pena Nieto said Wednesday that preliminary accounting suggests damage from the magnitude 7.1 quake and an even more powerful one earlier in the month could cost upward of $2 billion (38.1 billion pesos).
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Public has 'right to know' about Rogers Plaza naming rights on former street: Halifax prof
-
Playboy's Hefner, who revved up sexual revolution, dies at 91
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic