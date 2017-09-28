News / World

Mexico quake death toll 343 as most collapse sites cleared

Flowers ara placed next to the garage, the only structure that remains of a building collapsed in the last week 7.1 earthquake at the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Across Mexico City, some 40 buildings collapsed in the earthquake and hundreds of others were so severely damaged they will either have to be demolished or receive major structural reinforcement, according to Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Flowers ara placed next to the garage, the only structure that remains of a building collapsed in the last week 7.1 earthquake at the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Across Mexico City, some 40 buildings collapsed in the earthquake and hundreds of others were so severely damaged they will either have to be demolished or receive major structural reinforcement, according to Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY — The death toll from Mexico's Sept. 19 earthquake has risen to 343, with 204 of the deaths coming in the nation's capital.

National Civil Defence chief Luis Felipe Puente announced the new toll Thursday, as recovery teams pulled some of the few remaining bodies out of collapsed buildings in Mexico City.

Most of the capital's collapse sites have already been cleared of rubble.

President Enrique Pena Nieto said Wednesday that preliminary accounting suggests damage from the magnitude 7.1 quake and an even more powerful one earlier in the month could cost upward of $2 billion (38.1 billion pesos).

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular