MGM casino to showcase city's industrial history

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Artifacts from Springfield's industrial history will be displayed at the MGM casino under construction in the western Massachusetts city.

Casino officials announced the new partnership with Springfield Museums on Thursday as they updated the state Gaming Commission on the $960 million project.

"Cabinet of Curiosities: Springfield Innovations from the Springfield Museums" will be a public exhibit featuring loaned artifacts from the city's five museums, which are dedicated to science, fine arts, Springfield history and Theodor Geisel, the creator of Dr. Seuss and a city native.

A 1925 Edison Western Union Stock Ticker, a 1915 Springfield-made Telegraphone and an 1895 Edison Home Phonograph are among the items planned for the display.