Mistakes made before hospital ER shooting, Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS — A police official says mistakes were made in leaving a suicidal man alone in a hospital emergency room, where he wielded a stun gun obtained from a jail guard's equipment bag before a patrol officer shot him dead.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo (fah-SOO'-loh) said Thursday the arresting officer could face departmental discipline after internal affairs reviews of the killing early Monday of 31-year-old Cody Leighland O'Bryan.

Fasulo aired a soundless clip of Officer Thomas Rybacki's body-camera video showing O'Bryan aiming the stun gun seconds before Rybacki killed him next to a hospital gurney.

Fasulo says O'Bryan had been arrested on a felony warrant after calling 911, threatening suicide.