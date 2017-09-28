NFL: Message being lost in political firestorm over anthem

NEW YORK — The NFL says the message players and teams are trying to express is being lost in a political firestorm.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Thursday the issues have been "overtaken by political forces" following President Trump's criticism of the league, team owners and players for kneeling during the national anthem.

More than 200 players either knelt or used other means as expressions of unity. Lockhart says such actions are not a protest against the anthem or the flag.

He adds that those making the gestures are "under attack" and the original "lesson has been forgotten." He stresses that is important for "everyone to understand what they are talking about, to not see everything in terms of who is up or down politically."

