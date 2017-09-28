North Korea accuses US of exploiting student's death

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea is accusing the Trump administration of exploiting the death of an Ohio man who died soon after being released from detention in the Asian nation.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency quoted an unidentified foreign ministry official on Thursday as criticizing the White House for using the death of Otto Warmbier for propaganda purposes against North Korea.

The official reiterated North Korea's denial that it tortured the American student, who was detained for more than year and died soon after his release to the U.S. in a coma.