Officials: Ferry crash that injured 18 cost operator $1.7M

HYANNIS, Mass. — The operators of a ferry that crashed into a jetty in Hyannisport, Massachusetts, leaving 18 people injured, say the collision cost them $1.7 million.

The Steamship Authority says most of that comes from fares lost in the 30 days the vessel was out of service after the June 16 collision.

The ferry hit a jetty and grounded on the rocks at the Hyannis Harbor entrance, sending 15 of the 18 injured to the hospital. The vessel was carrying 48 passengers, six crew members and three food service workers.

Officials have said the captain couldn't see the breakwater before the crash. Drug and alcohol tests came back negative for the captain and the pilot.