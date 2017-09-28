Officials praise gang roundups in US, Central America

WASHINGTON — Authorities in the U.S. and Central America say they have indicted thousands of violent street gang members since March, including a powerful MS-13 leader.

The 3,800 arrests were to be announced Friday in Miami, where Justice Department officials are meeting with attorneys general of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The brutal gang has roots in the U.S. and Central America. Authorities say the indictments show that co-operation among the countries is paying off.