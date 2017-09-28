Ohio officials plan to reinstall Confederate monument
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Officials in an Ohio township say a marker
Some Franklin Township residents became angry when they learned the 90-year-old marker had been removed in August after deadly violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over a statue
The marker was removed by a city crew in
Township Trustee Brian Morris said at a meeting Wednesday that it hasn't been decided where the small stone marker would be placed.
The city of Franklin paid $2,000 to repair the marker's plaque after it was damaged during removal.