Ohio officials plan to reinstall Confederate monument

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Officials in an Ohio township say a marker honouring Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be reinstalled and re-dedicated.

Some Franklin Township residents became angry when they learned the 90-year-old marker had been removed in August after deadly violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over a statue honouring Lee.

The marker was removed by a city crew in neighbouring Franklin, which controlled the location near an intersection. The city subsequently returned the marker to Franklin Township, about 40 miles (64 kilometres ) north of Cincinnati.

Township Trustee Brian Morris said at a meeting Wednesday that it hasn't been decided where the small stone marker would be placed.