Pentagon: Airstrikes killed 3 Islamic State drone experts

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says it has killed three men who played key roles in developing, building and modifying Islamic State drones.

Col. Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the U.S.-led military coalition in Baghdad, told reporters at the Pentagon Thursday that the three were killed in a series of U.S. airstrikes in Syria in mid-September.

Dillon says two of the men were responsible for manufacturing and modifying commercially produced drones. The other man was described as a drone developer, who was killed when his research workshop near Mayadin, Syria, was hit by two airstrikes.