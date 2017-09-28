PM Abe celebrates anniversary of Japan-China ties

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has attended a ceremony marking the anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and China and China's national day.

Abe attended the event at a Tokyo hotel Thursday, becoming a first Japanese leader to take part in the annual ceremony in more than a decade. He said he hoped Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Japan at the earliest possible date.

The two Asian countries mark their 45th anniversary of ties on Friday, and China's national day is Sunday.