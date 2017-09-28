Police: Student bought knife for protection before stabbing

NEW YORK — Authorities say the 18-year-old student accused of stabbing a classmate to death and seriously injuring another during history class told police he bought the knife online for protection and had been harassed since the school year started.

Abel Cedeno was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the stabbing death of 15-year-old Matthew McCree and wounding of a 16-year-old boy, who was in critical but stable condition.

Cadeno was charged Thursday with murder. His lawyer didn't immediately comment.

Police say Cedeno said he didn't have a problem with the boys until history class Wednesday. They were throwing bits of broken pencils and papers at him.