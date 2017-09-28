News / World

Police: Student bought knife for protection before stabbing

Parents and guardians arriving for after school pickup are redirected by security to another entry at Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation, Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017, in New York. Earlier, a high school student fighting with two classmates at the school pulled a switchblade killing one boy and wounding another. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK — Authorities say the 18-year-old student accused of stabbing a classmate to death and seriously injuring another during history class told police he bought the knife online for protection and had been harassed since the school year started.

Abel Cedeno was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the stabbing death of 15-year-old Matthew McCree and wounding of a 16-year-old boy, who was in critical but stable condition.

Cadeno was charged Thursday with murder. His lawyer didn't immediately comment.

Police say Cedeno said he didn't have a problem with the boys until history class Wednesday. They were throwing bits of broken pencils and papers at him.

Police say Cedeno just snapped. He didn't tell police why he felt threatened, but students at the Bronx school say he dressed differently and was often teased.

