Poll: Brazil president's approval rating at just 3 per cent
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — A new poll in Brazil says embattled President Michel Temer's already dismal approval rating has sunk even further to a new historic low.
Just 3
In a previous poll from July, 5
The latest survey is based on 2,000 face-to-face interviews conducted Sept. 15-20, as Brazil's top prosecutor charged Temer and key allies with leading a criminal organization. Temer was also accused of obstruction of justice.
He has denied wrongdoing, calling the indictment "filled with absurdities."
Thursday's poll had a margin of error of 2 percentage points. No president has had a lower rating since Brazil's return to democracy in 1985.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
Weather warning for Halifax calling for heavy rain and thunder showers
-