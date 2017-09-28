Professor, Oxford employee face hearing in Chicago stabbing

CHICAGO — An ex-Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee are expected to enter not guilty pleas in the July stabbing death of a hairstylist in Chicago.

Forty-six-year-old Wyndham Lathem and 56-year-old Andrew Warren are scheduled to appear in court in Chicago on Thursday for an arraignment during which a judge will formally read the charges against them. Typically, defendants plead not guilty during an arraignment.

Lathem and Warren are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.

Cornell-Duranleau — Lathem's boyfriend — was in bed in Lathem's Chicago apartment when the men allegedly stabbed him dozens of times as part of what prosecutors say was an apparent sexual fantasy.