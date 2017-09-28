Putin to meet Erdogan as Russia-Turkey ties deepen

ANKARA, Turkey — Russian President Vladimir Putin is travelling to Turkey for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on developments in Iraq and Syria, and Turkey's decision to purchase a Russian-made missile defence system.

Putin's visit on Thursday comes as Turkey and Russia are deepening ties in a turnaround for the two nations, which have backed opposing sides in Syria and nearly came to blows over Turkey's downing of a Russian plane in 2015.

Russia and Turkey, together with Iran, are now working on setting up de-escalation zones in Syria that have helped reduce fighting. On Iraq, Turkey has strongly opposed an Iraqi Kurdish referendum on independence which Russia neither supported nor condemned.